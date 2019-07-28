$-0.06 EPS Expected for Care.com, Inc. (CRCM); Guess (GES) Shorts Raised By 21.38%

Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) had an increase of 21.38% in short interest. GES’s SI was 3.84 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.38% from 3.17M shares previously. With 751,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Guess Inc (NYSE:GES)’s short sellers to cover GES’s short positions. The SI to Guess Inc’s float is 6.8%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 856,434 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 26.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 04/05/2018 – Chen Linfeng, CEO of Guess Chain: Build a Truly Benign Decentralized Guess Forecast Mechanism; 17/05/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Ch; 14/05/2018 – The Coming FIFA World Cup Opening Urges for Fair Guess; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 7.0% AND 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 86c-EPS 98c; 30/05/2018 – Guess 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING MARGIN UP 4.0 PCT TO 4.5 PCT

Analysts expect Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report $-0.06 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 643,456 shares traded or 11.52% up from the average. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “GE’s Growth Over Coming Years Will Depend Primarily On The Success Of Its Aviation Business – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guess -4% after cutting dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Guess? Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Viad Corp Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 16,291 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0% stake. First Manhattan stated it has 11 shares. 12,161 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11.58 million shares. Axa invested in 0.01% or 165,548 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc owns 4,778 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 43,079 shares stake. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 14,769 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 2,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 48,492 shares. Ellington Management Lc reported 0.56% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,065 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Guess? (NYSE:GES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess? had 4 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. FBR Capital maintained Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) rating on Thursday, March 21. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $29 target.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 105 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. Bolla Gianluca also bought $147,300 worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) on Wednesday, June 12. ALBERINI CARLOS had bought 347,353 shares worth $4.97 million.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $374.46 million. The firm helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers.

Among 2 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carecom had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $711,189 activity. Marcelo Sheila Lirio sold 30,000 shares worth $711,189.