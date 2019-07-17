$-0.06 EPS Expected for BioTime, Inc. (BTX); Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Sentiment Is 1.52

Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 88 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 58 decreased and sold positions in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 37.40 million shares, down from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sykes Enterprises Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 49 Increased: 69 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $0.30 EPS previously, BioTime, Inc.’s analysts see -120.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 260,626 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M

Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated for 231,628 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 623,692 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.81% invested in the company for 259,655 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.7% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 202,933 shares.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 78,705 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) has declined 5.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 18/05/2018 – Andrews Sykes Group 2017 Pretax Profit Fell 1.5%; 27/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281172 – SYKES COMPRESSOR STATION; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$405M; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.11 TO $0.14; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $414.4M, EST. $409.7M

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The Company’s customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. It has a 23.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ services and products.

Analysts await Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SYKE’s profit will be $12.77M for 23.02 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

