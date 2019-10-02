$0.06 EPS Expected for Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL); Ehealth Has 2.51 Sentiment

Ehealth Inc (EHTH) investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 123 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 49 trimmed and sold equity positions in Ehealth Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 21.95 million shares, up from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ehealth Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 36 Increased: 72 New Position: 51.

Analysts expect Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) to report $0.06 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. T_BYL’s profit would be $2.42M giving it 8.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Baylin Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 26,061 shares traded. Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 216.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 3.1% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. for 288,737 shares. Shannon River Fund Management Llc owns 224,032 shares or 3.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 2.71% invested in the company for 18,482 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has invested 2.25% in the stock. Redmile Group Llc, a California-based fund reported 888,705 shares.

Baylin Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of antennas and communications solutions for the mobile, networking, and wireless infrastructure markets. The company has market cap of $82.27 million. The firm offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna creates for Wi-Fi routers; devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas. It currently has negative earnings. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the Far East, North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally.