$0.06 EPS Expected for Arotech (ARTX); Forward Air (FWRD) Sentiment Is 1.18

Analysts expect Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) to report $0.06 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter's $0.05 EPS. ARTX's profit would be $1.60 million giving it 12.29 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Arotech Corporation's analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. It closed at $2.95 lastly. It is down 45.19% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500.

Forward Air Corp (FWRD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 100 funds increased and opened new positions, while 85 sold and decreased stock positions in Forward Air Corp. The funds in our database reported: 26.12 million shares, down from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Forward Air Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 66 Increased: 70 New Position: 30.

More notable recent Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Transplace's McGuigan, Schneider's Rourke, Forward Air's Campbell Highlight Back-To-Back Discussions At FreightWaves LIVE Chicago – Benzinga" on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance" published on September 19, 2019

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation for 50,155 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 436,504 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.97% invested in the company for 176,457 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 12,990 shares.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics firm in the United State and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services , Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. It has a 19.91 P/E ratio. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $62. About 111,174 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) has risen 1.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 2.63% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.76 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $22.08M for 19.87 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.36% negative EPS growth.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.66 million. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, makes, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. It currently has negative earnings. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,950 activity. Krutty Dean M had bought 5,000 shares worth $9,950 on Tuesday, June 4.