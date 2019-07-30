$0.05 EPS Expected for Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF); Aew Capital Management LP Has Raised Its National Retail Properties (NNN) Position

Analysts expect Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 183.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. T_VFF’s profit would be $2.46M giving it 78.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Village Farms International, Inc.’s analysts see -76.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 371,016 shares traded. Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management LP increased National Retail Properties (NNN) stake by 68.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP acquired 742,500 shares as National Retail Properties (NNN)’s stock rose 2.87%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 1.82 million shares with $100.78M value, up from 1.08M last quarter. National Retail Properties now has $8.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 402,181 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500.

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company has market cap of $770.98 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Produce Business and Energy Business. It has a 214.93 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) stake by 245,737 shares to 5.02 million valued at $94.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Easterly Government Properties Inc stake by 75,568 shares and now owns 1.82M shares. Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. Tessitore Christopher Paul had sold 23,000 shares worth $1.20 million.

Among 3 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Retail Props had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by FBR Capital.