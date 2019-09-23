$0.05 EPS Expected for Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (USNZY); Shorts at NEPHROS (NEPH) Raised By 25.4%

NEPHROS INC (NASDAQ:NEPH) had an increase of 25.4% in short interest. NEPH’s SI was 264,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.4% from 210,600 shares previously. With 135,100 avg volume, 2 days are for NEPHROS INC (NASDAQ:NEPH)’s short sellers to cover NEPH’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 41,573 shares traded or 232.80% up from the average. Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 24.USNZY’s profit would be $70.92M giving it 9.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 46,020 shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. makes and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The companyÂ’s products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. It has a 27.68 P/E ratio. It also provides pipes in various sizes, shapes, and thicknesses.

Another recent and important Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018.