$0.05 EPS Expected for The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT); Citigroup (C) SI Decreased By 3.81%

Analysts expect The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. HABT’s profit would be $1.31 million giving it 48.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, The Habit Restaurants, Inc.’s analysts see -600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 288,940 shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) has risen 43.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HABT News: 15/03/2018 – HABIT RESTAURANTS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER HOOD RESIGNING; 15/03/2018 – HABIT RESTAURANTS INC – COMPANY HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS REPLACEMENT; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Habit Restaurants May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 02/05/2018 – Habit Restaurants 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Habit Restaurants 1Q Rev $91.9M; 23/05/2018 – Habit Restaurants Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 02/05/2018 – Habit Restaurants Sees FY Rev $389M-$393M; 15/03/2018 – The Habit Restaurants Announces Departure of Chief Marketing Officer; 15/03/2018 Habit Restaurants Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) had a decrease of 3.81% in short interest. C’s SI was 17.36 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.81% from 18.05M shares previously. With 14.52 million avg volume, 1 days are for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s short sellers to cover C’s short positions. The SI to Citigroup Inc’s float is 0.73%. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 5.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. The company has market cap of $253.78 million. It specializes in offering fresh made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. It has a 108 P/E ratio. As of January 2, 2018, the firm had 195 restaurants in 11 states in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania as well as 2 international locations.

Among 5 analysts covering Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Habit Restaurants had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, March 1. Wedbush maintained The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) rating on Friday, March 1. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Stephens maintained the shares of HABT in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $163.49 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

