$0.05 EPS Expected for Tecsys Inc. (TCS); 3 Analysts Covering Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)

Among 3 analysts covering Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Group 1 Automotive has $10400 highest and $67 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 12.31% above currents $77.91 stock price. Group 1 Automotive had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. See Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham New Target: $72.0000 83.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $67 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $97 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $67 New Target: $77 Upgrade

Analysts expect Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to report $0.05 EPS on September, 5.T_TCS’s profit would be $654,118 giving it 63.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Tecsys Inc.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. It closed at $12.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TCS News: 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF $880 TO $890 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ The Container Store Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCS); 05/04/2018 – CPSC: MIZCO SOLD RECALLED CHARGING STATIONS AT CONTAINER STORE; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY EPS 27c-EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 23C; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – ISSUES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF FLAT TO UP 1%; 16/03/2018 Container Store Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.27 TO $0.37 AND ADJ EPS OF $0.35 TO $0.45

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Group 1 Automotive Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Expands Board to Ten Members; Adds Steven P. Stanbrook to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Group 1 Automotive Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 7.7% – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston-based automotive companies boost footprints in Texas and UK with acquisitions – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock increased 3.06% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.91. About 124,318 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES; 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated with Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact First Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 2,537 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 5,294 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 9,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,294 shares. 240 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 64,173 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 24,782 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 22,244 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 14,200 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. 100 are owned by Group One Trading Lp. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4,925 shares. 16,890 are held by James Invest. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 97,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited invested in 24,876 shares.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

More notable recent Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:TCS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) CEO Melissa Reiff on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

TECSYS Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $166.15 million. The firm offers EliteSeries, an enterprise supply chain platform comprising warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and analytics solutions; and EliteSeries Warehouse Management Systems for IBM System i that is designed to manage various activities in the warehouse, such as receiving, putaway, cross docking, replenishment, order planning, load building, pallet building, picking, packing, kitting, shipping, cycle counting, returns management, quality control, freight management, labour management, and warehouse planning. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Logi-D iD-SUITE of solutions, which include inventory management, clinical traceability, cost capture, and patient charging capabilities for reduce operating costs and enhancing revenue capture in hospitals and healthcare organizations; PointForce Enterprise, a multi-company, multi-currency, and multi-warehouse application for wholesalers, importers, and distributors who sell to retailers; and Streamline, a suite of software for the industrial vertical distribution sector comprising sales order management, inventory management, customer service inquiry, job costing, financials, price book integration, e-commerce, and executive management applications.