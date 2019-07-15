$0.05 EPS Expected for Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX); Erie Indemnity Co Has 1.85 Sentiment

Analysts expect Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 81.48% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. SRDX’s profit would be $674,425 giving it 201.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Surmodics, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 57,800 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics Announces Leadership Change And Appointment Of Interim CFO; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj EPS 9c Vs. Previous Guidance of Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj EPS 5c; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Loss/Shr 20c-Loss 35c Vs. Previous Guidance of Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 70c; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 85 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 46 sold and decreased equity positions in Erie Indemnity Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 14.68 million shares, up from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Erie Indemnity Co in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 41 Increased: 48 New Position: 37.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.75M for 40.34 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa holds 14.62% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company for 52,805 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owns 143,025 shares or 7.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 2.85% invested in the company for 59,797 shares. The Florida-based Jackson Wealth Management Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Old Republic International Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 222,600 shares.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Erie Indemnity Company's (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019

The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $264.63. About 121,481 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.84 billion. The firm provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. It has a 46.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

