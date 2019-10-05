$0.05 EPS Expected for Stuart Olson Inc. (SOX); Equity Residential (EQR) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Stuart Olson Inc. (TSE:SOX) to report $0.05 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 58.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. T_SOX’s profit would be $1.41M giving it 13.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Stuart Olson Inc.’s analysts see -162.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 15,082 shares traded. Stuart Olson Inc. (TSE:SOX) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $9000 highest and $74 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is -7.02% below currents $87.47 stock price. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Friday, August 23. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $8000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9000 target in Friday, September 6 report. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. See Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $79.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $73 New Target: $74 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

Stuart Olson Inc. provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company has market cap of $76.94 million. The Buildings Group provides integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build construction services. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Systems Group engages in designing, building, maintaining, and servicing electrical and life safety systems, security infrastructure, and other related building technology systems, as well as voice, data, and communications networks for commercial, institutional, and multi-tenant residential buildings.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 1.52M shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.07 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 43.69 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 743,073 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Bamco Ny has 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 8,877 are owned by Susquehanna Int Gp Llp. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38 shares. Robecosam Ag has 0.09% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 2,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Sun Life Fincl invested in 299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 671,963 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Brown Advisory Inc reported 6,924 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 204,494 shares.