$0.05 EPS Expected for Sogou Inc. (SOGO); Arrow Electronics Has 1.12 Sentiment

Analysts expect Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) to report $0.05 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. SOGO’s profit would be $19.57 million giving it 19.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Sogou Inc.’s analysts see -600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 400,208 shares traded. Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) has declined 46.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SOGO News: 16/05/2018 – Sogou Launches Sales of Al-Powered Sogou Smart Recording Translator; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q Rev $248.4M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q Net $15.3M; 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOGOU TRAVEL TRANSLATOR SELLS OUT ON LAUNCH DAY; 25/04/2018 – SOGOU INC- QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $ 0.04; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q EPS $0.04; 22/03/2018 – Sogou Travel Translator Sells Out on Launch Day; 20/03/2018 – CHINA LITERATURE IN COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SOGOU TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 CHINA LITERATURE – UNIT ENTERS COMPREHENSIVE COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SOGOU TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT COOPERATION ON GAMES, LITERARY WORK AND AUDIO WORK

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 140 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 125 decreased and sold their equity positions in Arrow Electronics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 77.77 million shares, down from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Arrow Electronics Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 110 Increased: 93 New Position: 47.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Personal Computer Industry Loses a Key Components Distributor – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics Recognized as a Top Provider by Microsoft for 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 629,373 shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.08 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It has a 8.76 P/E ratio. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.43 million for 8.96 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.36% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. for 158,504 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 1.97 million shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 2.7% invested in the company for 234,200 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.3% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 832,850 shares.

More notable recent Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cashing In On Sogou’s Cash Position – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows This Week – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sogou – The Market Is Missing Huge Market Share Gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sogou to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 5, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.