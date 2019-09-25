$-0.05 EPS Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT); Apache (APA) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) to report $-0.05 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 350.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 35,313 shares traded. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has declined 16.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SALT News: 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q REV. $54.3M, EST. $53.7M; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 25/05/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS REPORTS A COMMITMENT FOR A NEW LOAN FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS INC – ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF ONE OF COMPANY’S ULTRAMAX VESSELS WITH AN UNAFFILIATED THIRD PARTY IN JAPAN; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Had $55M in Cash and Cash Equivalents at April 20; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers 1Q Rev $54.3M

Among 6 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Apache has $36 highest and $1800 lowest target. $28’s average target is 10.89% above currents $25.25 stock price. Apache had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 with “Market Perform”. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Citigroup maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Monday, August 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. See Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold Apache Corporation shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 8,106 shares. Van Eck reported 22,812 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.15% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 543,517 shares stake. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 118,642 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Adams Asset Advisors Lc owns 12,450 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pension holds 0.05% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 483,222 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 57,128 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 549,500 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding stated it has 17,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorp reported 36 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui, a Japan-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $9.49 billion. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. Meyer William Mark bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840. 5,000 shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E, worth $109,131 on Wednesday, August 7. Ellis Juliet S also bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 24.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 440,023 shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. The company has market cap of $436.38 million. The Company’s vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. It has a 18.13 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, the firm owned 47 vessels comprising 19 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels.