$-0.05 EPS Expected for PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS); Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) SI Decreased By 0.1%

Analysts expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter's $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, PDF Solutions, Inc.'s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 117,903 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 8.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.73% the S&P500.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) had a decrease of 0.1% in short interest. EBS's SI was 2.93M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.1% from 2.93M shares previously. With 271,200 avg volume, 11 days are for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)'s short sellers to cover EBS's short positions. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 218,003 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 11.29% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emergent Biosolutions had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of EBS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the shares of EBS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13. Cowen & Co maintained Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) rating on Thursday, February 21. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $64 target.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The Company’s products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. It has a 55.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.59M shares. Systematic Lp accumulated 20,740 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,394 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsr accumulated 76 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 41,179 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 46 shares. Smithfield Trust Communications reported 2,812 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Thb Asset reported 8,705 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 17,363 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 7,409 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 189,264 shares. Fdx Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 5,023 shares.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Emergent Bio nabs $261M order for anthrax vaccine – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Emergent BioSolutions Announces Exercise by BARDA of the First Contract Option, Valued at $261 Million, to Procure Doses of AV7909 Anthrax Vaccine Candidate for the Strategic National Stockpile – GlobeNewswire" published on July 30, 2019

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $436.82 million. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio ??char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns.