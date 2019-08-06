$0.05 EPS Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS); Makaira Partners Lowered Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding By $3.04 Million

Analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 78.26% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. PAAS’s profit would be $10.85M giving it 83.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Pan American Silver Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 4.79M shares traded or 56.33% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION

Makaira Partners Llc decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Makaira Partners Llc analyzed 14,525 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)'s stock rose 2.81%. The Makaira Partners Llc holds 689,535 shares with $144.48M value, down from 704,060 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $10.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $199.67. About 623,171 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zebra Technologies Trotted Past Guidance Targets Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of ZBRA September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,565 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt One. D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Us Savings Bank De invested in 26,519 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Inc invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Gsa Capital Llp has 1,247 shares. Acadian Asset holds 0.02% or 20,519 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has 55,483 shares. Skyline Asset LP accumulated 1.32% or 37,100 shares. Shaker Limited Liability Oh stated it has 3,300 shares. Private Tru Com Na owns 1,907 shares. Bluestein R H And Communications reported 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 10,900 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited reported 160,499 shares. Proshare Limited Co stated it has 4,711 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 43,890 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech has $225 highest and $225 lowest target. $225’s average target is 12.69% above currents $199.67 stock price. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of ZBRA in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Needham maintained the shares of ZBRA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pan American Silver has $21 highest and $12.5 lowest target. $16.63’s average target is -0.30% below currents $16.68 stock price. Pan American Silver had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital downgraded Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) on Friday, March 1 to “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "PAAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. The firm owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.