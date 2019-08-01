$-0.05 EPS Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD); Saba Capital Management LP Boosted Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Stake

Analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 162,867 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M

Saba Capital Management Lp increased Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) stake by 337.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp acquired 298,635 shares as Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA)’s stock rose 8.26%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 387,234 shares with $4.41M value, up from 88,599 last quarter. Mfs Calif Mun Fd now has $35.11M valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 5,784 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX) stake by 537,466 shares to 153,742 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) stake by 1.71M shares and now owns 4.47 million shares. Community Health Sys Inc New (Call) (NYSE:CYH) was reduced too.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of immune-regulated conditions. The company has market cap of $343.44 million. The Company’s development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology. It has a 2.65 P/E ratio. The firm develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Among 3 analysts covering Oxford Immunotec (NASDAQ:OXFD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Oxford Immunotec had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Oxford Immunotec Global PLC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 4,023 shares. Invesco invested 0.02% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Qs Lc has invested 0.01% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 198,804 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 292,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma invested in 832,164 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 1.24% or 634,724 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Endurant Management Limited Partnership owns 102,593 shares. Birchview Lp invested in 80,303 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant L P has 0.02% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 70,400 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,327 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp has 65,685 shares.