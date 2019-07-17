$0.05 EPS Expected for Office Depot, Inc. (ODP); Rudolph Technologies Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analysts expect Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ODP’s profit would be $27.32M giving it 10.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Office Depot, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 1.43 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO

Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 72 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 67 sold and reduced equity positions in Rudolph Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 28.37 million shares, down from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rudolph Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 52 New Position: 20.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 16.56 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Office Depot, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Limited holds 748,528 shares. Nordea stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 2.03M shares. Moreover, Voya Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 589,906 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 138,884 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). First Manhattan holds 565 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 202,200 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 94,318 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 42,590 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 11.59M shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 26.53 million shares. Amp Cap Investors has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 203,255 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.49M shares. Fairpointe Limited Company holds 22.40M shares.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ODP or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Office Depot appoints new president of CompuCom – South Florida Business Journal” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Down More Than 20% in a Month: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Office Depot had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Bank of America maintained Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $4.5 target. The stock of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 5.

Gagnon Advisors Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for 270,070 shares. Tanaka Capital Management Inc owns 48,199 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Llc has 1.76% invested in the company for 125,893 shares. The New York-based Gagnon Securities Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 377,078 shares.

Analysts await Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 52.17% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RTEC’s profit will be $7.04M for 30.30 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. It is down 23.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FCBI, DFRG, PCMI and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company has market cap of $852.67 million. The firm also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It has a 22.76 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides spare parts.