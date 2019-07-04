$0.05 EPS Expected for Office Depot, Inc. (ODP); CRRC LTD ORDINARY SHARES H CHINA (CRRRF) Shorts Lowered By 57.78%

Analysts expect Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ODP’s profit would be $27.31M giving it 10.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Office Depot, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 3.14M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group

CRRC CORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:CRRRF) had a decrease of 57.78% in short interest. CRRRF’s SI was 3.82 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 57.78% from 9.04 million shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 6359 days are for CRRC CORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:CRRRF)’s short sellers to cover CRRRF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.88. About 3,400 shares traded or 84.28% up from the average. CRRC Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CRRRF) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Office Depot, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 411,008 shares. James Investment accumulated 211,550 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 15,433 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 5,110 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 56,123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0.03% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 2.68 million shares. Scotia Capital reported 19,611 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.72M shares. 1.49 million were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 185,669 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 1.63 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Office Depot had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Bank of America maintained Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office services and products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services.

CRRC Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, refurbishment, service, and lease of locomotives, metro cars, engineering machinery, mechanical and electric equipment, electronic equipment, environmental protection equipment, and related components in Mainland China and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.10 billion. It also offers passenger carriages and coaches, freight wagons, railway transportation equipment, railway box wagons, and rapid transit vehicles. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is also involved in other businesses that utilize proprietary rolling stock technologies; research and development of electric traction and control technologies, as well as sale of applicant services and related products; international freight agency activities; and trading of raw materials.