$-0.05 EPS Expected for NovoCure Limited (NVCR); Eam Investors Lowered Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Position

Analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report $-0.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 61.54% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, NovoCure Limited’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 704,841 shares traded. NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has risen 149.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 149.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NVCR News: 17/04/2018 – Novocure Reports Positive Top-line Results from STELLAR Phase 2 Pilot Trial in Mesothelioma; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – FINAL STELLAR DATA EXCEEDED RESULTS OF INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR ALL EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 20/03/2018 – Novocure Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE LTD – NOVOCURE PLANS TO SUBMIT A HUMANITARIAN DEVICE EXEMPTION APPLICATION TO FDA FOR APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Novocure 1Q Rev $52.1M; 02/04/2018 – Novocure Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Novocure 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 13/04/2018 – Data on Tumor Treating Fields to Be Presented at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – NOVOCURE STELLAR PHASE 2 PILOT TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN OS; 17/04/2018 – Novocure Plans to Submit Humanitarian Device Exemption Application to FDA for Approval

Eam Investors Llc decreased Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) stake by 19.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc sold 4,119 shares as Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 16,749 shares with $1.63 million value, down from 20,868 last quarter. Armstrong World Industries Inc. now has $4.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.12. About 212,705 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH

Among 3 analysts covering NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NovoCure has $9100 highest and $50 lowest target. $73.75’s average target is -7.13% below currents $79.41 stock price. NovoCure had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of NVCR in report on Friday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has market cap of $7.80 billion. The firm markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma.

Among 4 analysts covering Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Armstrong World Indus has $11000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $104.75’s average target is 7.86% above currents $97.12 stock price. Armstrong World Indus had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 24. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Tuesday, April 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target. Nomura maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Thursday, May 9 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10800 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). National Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 3,166 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 348 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 118,848 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 1.61M shares or 1.35% of the stock. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership owns 0.17% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 17,573 shares. Cipher LP has 0.3% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 25,330 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 88,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 123,426 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 2,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 33,613 were accumulated by Legal And General Gp Public Ltd. Glenmede Na reported 1,536 shares.

