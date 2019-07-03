$0.05 EPS Expected for Noodles & Company (NDLS); Bares Capital Management Increased By $15.66 Million Its Papa John’s International (PZZA) Holding

Bares Capital Management Inc increased Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) stake by 19.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bares Capital Management Inc acquired 301,159 shares as Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)’s stock rose 15.98%. The Bares Capital Management Inc holds 1.87M shares with $99.17 million value, up from 1.57M last quarter. Papa John’s International Inc. now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 452,667 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%

Analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $0.05 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. NDLS’s profit would be $2.12 million giving it 38.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Noodles & Company’s analysts see -266.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 430,122 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Papa John’s (PZZA) Down 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PZZA, RNG, HP – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Papa John’s Deal With Shaq Is No Easy Layup – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Papa Johnâ€™s Shaq Deal: 7 Things About Shaquille Oâ€™Nealâ€™s $4.1M Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 4,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 16,161 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 431,441 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt holds 79,049 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 52,310 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Vanguard Grp invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Lpl Limited Com has 11,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 429,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Northern Trust holds 422,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 4,002 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company stated it has 2,102 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.16M shares. Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.09% or 8,700 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity. The insider SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL bought 3,000 shares worth $141,969.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, March 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. Longbow maintained Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) stake by 260,393 shares to 4.18 million valued at $185.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 157,454 shares. Box Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Friday, March 15 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Monday, March 18 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Noodles & Co (NDLS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s (MCD) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $330.00 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Noodles & Company shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant reported 4.91% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 10,530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 7,155 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,987 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 11,500 shares. 8,934 are held by Amer Group Incorporated. Vanguard Gp reported 1.46 million shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Hightower Limited Com owns 15,890 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Barclays Public Limited reported 29,397 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).