$-0.05 EPS Expected for Luminex (LMNX); SHIZUOKA BANK LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (SZKBF) Sellers Increased By 4.41% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report $-0.05 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter's $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Luminex Corporation's analysts see -50.00% EPS growth.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $895.69 million. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $4.28 billion. The company's deposit products include current deposits, savings deposits, deposits at notice, time deposits, negotiable certificates of deposit, and other deposit products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises small and medium-sized enterprise loans; retail loans; housing loans comprising loans for condominiums; unsecured loans that include loans for car purchases, educational expenses, fulfilling lives, and various purposes, as well as capital loans and loans taken out using bank cards.