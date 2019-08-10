$0.05 EPS Expected for JD.com, Inc. (JD); Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) Sentiment Is 0.88

Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 121.74% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. JD’s profit would be $83.84 million giving it 135.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, JD.com, Inc.’s analysts see -81.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 8.96 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 7 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 8 sold and reduced their stakes in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III. The investment managers in our database now own: 636,571 shares, down from 739,541 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $256.37 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III for 224,923 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 16,213 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.A. Davidson & Co. has 0.01% invested in the company for 49,655 shares. The California-based Reilly Financial Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 26,296 shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 36,746 shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

