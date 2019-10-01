$-0.05 EPS Expected for Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR); Shorts at Q B E INSURANCE GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARE (QBEIF) Raised By 4.68%

Q B E INSURANCE GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:QBEIF) had an increase of 4.68% in short interest. QBEIF’s SI was 385,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.68% from 367,800 shares previously. With 10,900 avg volume, 35 days are for Q B E INSURANCE GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:QBEIF)’s short sellers to cover QBEIF’s short positions. It closed at $8.54 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to report $-0.05 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 113.89% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Hi-Crush Inc.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 150,797 shares traded. Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has declined 86.16% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.92 billion. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Emerging Markets, and Equator Re divisions. It has a 23.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, workersÂ’ compensation, marine energy and aviation, professional indemnity, financial and credit, accident and health, and other insurance products.

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company has market cap of $172.19 million. The firm offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

More notable recent Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CARBO Ceramics and Sundance Energy Australia among Energy/Materials gainers; Range Resources and MRC Global among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yuma Energy and CARBO Ceramics among Energy/Materials gainers; Sundance Energy Australia and Blueknight Energy Partners among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hi-Crush Inc. Initiates $25 Million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.