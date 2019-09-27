$0.05 EPS Expected for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC); RAINFOREST RESOURCES (RRIF) Shorts Raised By 150%

Analysts expect Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. T_GSC’s profit would be $5.46 million giving it 19.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 35,118 shares traded. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RAINFOREST RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:RRIF) had an increase of 150% in short interest. RRIF’s SI was 1,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 150% from 400 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1 days are for RAINFOREST RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:RRIF)’s short sellers to cover RRIF’s short positions. It closed at $4.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $426.75 million. The firm owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil.

More notable recent Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Golden Star Resources’s (TSE:GSC) Shareholders Feel About The 63% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Another recent and important Rainforest Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRIF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Reasons Why Chartwell Seniors Housing Is Trading At A Premium – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2018.