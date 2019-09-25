$0.05 EPS Expected for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC); DOREL INDUSTRIES CLASS B SUBORDINAT (DIIBF) Shorts Down By 54.55%

Analysts expect Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. T_GSC’s profit would be $5.46 million giving it 19.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 57,071 shares traded. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC CLASS B SUBORDINAT (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had a decrease of 54.55% in short interest. DIIBF’s SI was 1,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 54.55% from 3,300 shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 0 days are for DOREL INDUSTRIES INC CLASS B SUBORDINAT (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)’s short sellers to cover DIIBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 496 shares traded. Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dorel Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company has market cap of $218.12 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. It currently has negative earnings. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of childrenÂ’s accessories, including infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $430.02 million. The firm owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil.