$0.05 EPS Expected for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP); Dorchester Minerals L.P.UNITS Represent (DMLP) Shorts Lowered By 12.76%

Analysts expect GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. GCAP’s profit would be $1.90M giving it 24.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 83,127 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES

Dorchester Minerals L.P.UNITS Represent (NASDAQ:DMLP) had a decrease of 12.76% in short interest. DMLP’s SI was 88,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 12.76% from 101,900 shares previously. With 44,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Dorchester Minerals L.P.UNITS Represent (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s short sellers to cover DMLP’s short positions. The SI to Dorchester Minerals L.P.UNITS Represent’s float is 0.31%. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 24,733 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $187.74 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets.

Among 2 analysts covering GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GAIN Capital Holdings has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 31.85% above currents $4.93 stock price. GAIN Capital Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $609.07 million. The companyÂ’s royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. It has a 11.28 P/E ratio. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $895,481 activity. Another trade for 5,773 shares valued at $109,052 was made by EHRMAN BRADLEY J on Friday, May 10. DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING LP had bought 2,190 shares worth $38,513 on Friday, August 16. $58,402 worth of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) was bought by ALLEN H C JR.

