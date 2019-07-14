$-0.05 EPS Expected for Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR); Walthausen & Company Has Lifted By $2.31 Million Its Abm Industries (ABM) Stake

Analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 145.45% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Energy Fuels Inc.’s analysts see -70.59% EPS growth. The stock decreased 36.93% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 4.61 million shares traded or 1636.69% up from the average. Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Walthausen & Company increased Abm Industries Inc (ABM) stake by 20.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company acquired 64,260 shares as Abm Industries Inc (ABM)’s stock rose 5.52%. The Walthausen & Company holds 383,983 shares with $13.96 million value, up from 319,723 last quarter. Abm Industries Inc now has $2.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 220,483 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Lc holds 0.05% or 43,949 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.13% stake. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Burney Company reported 6,350 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Atria Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 49,529 shares. 638,710 are owned by Deprince Race & Zollo. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 9.82M shares. Systematic Finance Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 36,715 shares. Palouse Cap has 8,908 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc holds 0% or 161,046 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 77,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 673,684 shares.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Offers Electrical Power Solutions in New Markets – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does ABM Industries Incorporated’s (NYSE:ABM) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A 5.8% Return On Equity, Is ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program Projected to Save Aiken County Public Schools More Than $70 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Extends Tenure as Janitorial Partner for Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Walthausen & Company decreased Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) stake by 16,280 shares to 41,378 valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Itt Corporation stake by 25,710 shares and now owns 88,665 shares. Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ABM Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, March 7. Maxim Group maintained ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, and sale of uranium and vanadium in the United States. The company has market cap of $234.68 million. It operates in two divisions, ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.