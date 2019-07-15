$-0.05 EPS Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR); 2 Analysts Covering Whirlpool (WHR)

Among 4 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, May 10. Raymond James downgraded the shares of WHR in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s analysts see -61.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 198,657 shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EDR News: 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust Sees 1Q EPS $1.12-EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – EDR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Education Realty Trust 1Q Net $41M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Education Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EDR); 13/03/2018 DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST P L C DMGOa.L – AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF EDR; 05/04/2018 – DAILY MAIL COMPLETION OF SELLS EDR; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Education Realty Trust 1Q FFO 57c/Shr; 12/04/2018 – EdR Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 Per Share; 13/03/2018 – Silver Lake and Battery Ventures to Acquire EDR from Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity. 2,845 shares were sold by JOHNSTON MICHAEL F, worth $379,921 on Friday, February 1.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.11 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 48.49 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 138,520 shares. Hartford Management accumulated 0% or 58 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 57,262 shares. Hartford holds 0.03% or 6,903 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 179 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 9,788 shares. Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 179,603 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 18,289 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 284,717 shares. 11,698 are held by Utah Retirement Sys.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $143.78. About 467,137 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million