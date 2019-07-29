$-0.05 EPS Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (DBX); ROCKWOOL INTL SER A ORDINARY SHARES (RKWBF) Shorts Increased By 700%

Analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Dropbox, Inc.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 1.56M shares traded. Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has declined 23.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DBX News: 10/05/2018 – DROPBOX EXPECTS FULL YEAR SALES OF $1.343 BILLION TO $1.355 BLN; 26/03/2018 Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 10/05/2018 – DROPBOX SEES YEAR SALES $1.343B-$1.355B, EST. $1.340B; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Was 61.9%; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox Earnings: Files a Win in First Earnings Since IPO — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Dropbox 1Q Loss/Shr $2.13; 10/05/2018 – DROPBOX 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C

ROCKWOOL INTL SER A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had an increase of 700% in short interest. RKWBF’s SI was 800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 700% from 100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 8 days are for ROCKWOOL INTL SER A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)’s short sellers to cover RKWBF’s short positions. It closed at $252 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ROCKWOOL International A/S manufactures and sells products stone wool insulation products and solutions in Western and Eastern Europe, Russia, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.09 billion. It operates in two divisions, Insulation and Systems. It has a 17.05 P/E ratio. The Insulation segment offers interior building, facade, and roof insulation products, as well as industrial and technical insulation products for process, on-shore and off-shore, and marine industries.

Another recent and important ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Insulated Returns: Rockwool International – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2018.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.76 billion. The Company’s platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009.