$0.05 EPS Expected for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX); BSB Bancorp (BLMT) Sentiment Is 1.1

Analysts expect Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. CPIX’s profit would be $776,858 giving it 30.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -44.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 5,546 shares traded. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has declined 5.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CPIX News: 06/03/2018 – CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS 25% REVENUE GROWTH FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017; 16/03/2018 – CUMBERLAND – HAS REMOVED OBLIGATION TO PROVIDE GEL WITH ROYALTY PAYMENTS BASED ON GROSS MARGIN AS WELL AS FEES FOR OVERSEEING PRODUCT’S MANUFACTURING; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Town Council Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cumberland Pharma: Newly Published Data Demonstrates 85% Eradication of Ulcer Causing Bacteria; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Ordinance Sub-Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – Newly Published Data Demonstrates 85% Eradication of Ulcer Causing Bacteria; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Finance Sub-Committee Wed, 3/21/2018, 7:15 PM; 18/04/2018 – CUMBERLAND’S KOTOK: FINANCIALS ARE NOT AT THE TOP OF THE CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Finance Sub-Committee Wed, 3/7/2018, 6:15 PM

BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 33 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 30 cut down and sold their equity positions in BSB Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 3.01 million shares, down from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding BSB Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 18.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $146,140 activity. 1,682 shares valued at $10,690 were bought by KAZIMI A J on Friday, April 12. JACOBS JOEY A bought $22,578 worth of stock. Krogulski Kenneth also bought $12,447 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares. Galante Joseph C had bought 1,682 shares worth $10,690. Young Caroline bought 1,554 shares worth $9,677.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.22 million. It marketed products include Acetadote injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 1.46% more from 3.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 20,214 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Blackrock Inc has 283,790 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc reported 200,400 shares stake. Oakworth Cap invested in 3,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Limited stated it has 10,906 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 26,329 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 18,985 shares. 1.20M were accumulated by Ariel Invs Limited Liability Corp. Sei Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 53,800 shares. Capital Advisers Limited holds 16,604 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 876,239 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 368,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Berkley W R Corp holds 1.29% of its portfolio in BSB Bancorp, Inc. for 170,423 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 66,395 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pecaut & Co. has 0.4% invested in the company for 6,000 shares. The New York-based Alpine Global Management Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,665 shares.

BSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s deposit products include relationship checking accounts for clients and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, indirect automobile loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, other consumer loans, and second mortgage loans.