$-0.05 EPS Expected for Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (CVRS); SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS COMMON SHARES (SPVNF) Shorts Increased By 13.55%

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) had an increase of 13.55% in short interest. SPVNF’s SI was 75,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 13.55% from 66,400 shares previously. With 261,200 avg volume, 0 days are for SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)’s short sellers to cover SPVNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.033 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) to report $-0.05 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. It closed at $4.28 lastly. It is down 143.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 143.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CVRS News: 19/03/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Corindus Vascular Robot Appoints James Tobin to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Corindus Announces $25M Private Placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Shrs and Warrants; 13/03/2018 James R. Tobin Joins Corindus Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Robert J. Smith, Affiliates Report Stake In Corindus Vascular Robot; 20/03/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR HOLDER HUDSON REPORTS 14.2% STAKE; 12/04/2018 – CVRS: SELLING STOCKHOLDERS INCLUDE HUDSON, BIOSTAR, HERITAGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVRS); 15/03/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC CVRS.A : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.25 FROM $1.75; 16/03/2018 – CORINDUS REPORTS $25M PLACEMENT

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor firm in Canada and China. The company has market cap of $6.49 million. It offers virtual reality products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses; and modules for standard cable protocols, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB for use in display connectivity, home theater, digital signage, and camera connectivity. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides data center interconnects, such as GC2502, an embedded analog signal processing chip, as well as GaugeChanger Plus, a proprietary ultra-thin copper transmission link; and USB 3.1 consumer interconnects for use in ultra-thin laptops, tablets, mobile devices, solid state disks, and wearable computing devices.

More notable recent Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEMKT:CVR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Robotics Stocks, Continued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVRS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.’s (NYSEMKT:CVRS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stereotaxis – Acquisition Of Robotic Vascular Peer Underscores Substantial Upside Potential, Private Placement Another Positive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company has market cap of $893.17 million. The firm offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit.