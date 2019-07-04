$-0.05 EPS Expected for Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (CVRS); Last Week Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) Analysts

Analysts expect Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 743,251 shares traded. Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) has risen 236.09% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 231.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CVRS News: 16/03/2018 – Corindus Announces $25M Private Placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Shrs and Warrants; 16/03/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC -; 13/03/2018 – Corindus Vascular Robot Appoints James Tobin to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Corindus Presents “Optimizing Care with CorPath GRX: Hot Topics in Robotic Interventions” at SCAI 2018 Dinner Symposium on Apri; 11/05/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Corindus Vascular Robot 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC CVRS.A : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.25 FROM $1.75; 12/04/2018 – CVRS: SELLING STOCKHOLDERS INCLUDE HUDSON, BIOSTAR, HERITAGE; 12/04/2018 – CVRS FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 40.8M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – CORINDUS PLANS $25M PLACEMENT OF SERIES A CONV PFD SHRS, WTS

Among 3 analysts covering Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaia Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Lake Street on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Roth Capital. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. See Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15.5 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has market cap of $131.39 million. The firm has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company has market cap of $624.23 million. The firm offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit.

