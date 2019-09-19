$-0.05 EPS Expected for BlackBerry Limited (BB); Immersion Has 1.02 Sentiment

Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) to report $-0.05 EPS on September, 27.After having $-0.03 EPS previously, BlackBerry Limited’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 1.44 million shares traded or 3.31% up from the average. BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BB News: 28/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY CEO ON AUTONOMOUS CAR TECHNOLOGY SAYS THERE IS STILL A LOT OF TECHNOLOGY THAT NEEDS TO BE PUT TOGETHER – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY TO CONTINUE TESTING SELF DRIVING SOFTWARE ON ROAD; 15/03/2018 – BlackBerry Extends Chairman, CEO, John Chen’s Contract Through November 2023; 22/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY LTD BB.TO – TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 22/03/2018 – Blackberry CEO Chen on Big Tech, Innovation and Jaguar (Video); 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry Sues Facebook for Patent Infringement Over Messaging; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement; 28/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY LTD QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $233 MLN VS $286 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Immersion Corp (IMMR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 45 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 44 cut down and sold their holdings in Immersion Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 19.76 million shares, down from 20.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Immersion Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 17 Increased: 32 New Position: 13.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services firm in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.48 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees . It has a 66.67 P/E ratio. The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $262.34 million. The Company’s technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 118,690 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500.