$0.04 EPS Expected for Unifi, Inc. (UFI); Autozone (AZO)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Autozone Inc (AZO) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 250 funds increased and started new positions, while 233 sold and reduced their stock positions in Autozone Inc. The funds in our database reported: 22.77 million shares, down from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Autozone Inc in top ten positions increased from 16 to 18 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 202 Increased: 154 New Position: 96.

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 89.74% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. UFI’s profit would be $737,104 giving it 112.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Unifi, Inc.’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 15,132 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 35.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 25/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Fiscal 2018 Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA to Be Well Below Fiscal 2017 Results; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – KEY NATIONAL SPINNING SALES, TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONS PERSONNEL WILL JOIN UNIFI AS EMPLOYEES; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC SAYS EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE WELL BELOW FISCAL 2017 RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – SHORT TERM PROFITABILITY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY “DIFFICULT MARKET DYNAMICS”; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC UFI.N – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES VOLUME GROWTH DRIVING REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New Al Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More Transparent for All Users Inside an Organization; 14/05/2018 – UNIFI HOLDER VALUEACT TO HAVE MORE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Unifi, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.95% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Aqr Cap Llc has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). First Fincl Corporation In reported 1,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 17,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 14,348 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.54M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 12,955 shares. 8,085 are owned by Citigroup Inc. 67 were reported by Us Bancshares De. First Manhattan Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Impala Asset Management has 1.6% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 1.58 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Fincl Bank Of America De owns 106,136 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.60 million activity. 24,354 shares were bought by Bishop Robert J, worth $558,194. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $850,400 was made by LANGONE KENNETH G on Wednesday, February 6. CHARRON PAUL R bought 5,000 shares worth $104,850. The insider Gerstein Richard bought $104,250.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $331.88 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 27.38 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.45M for 12.98 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

