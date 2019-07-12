$-0.04 EPS Expected for TSO3 Inc. (TOS); World Fuel Services (INT) Has 1.32 Sentiment

World Fuel Services Corp (INT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 107 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 81 cut down and sold their positions in World Fuel Services Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 60.26 million shares, down from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding World Fuel Services Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 61 Increased: 69 New Position: 38.

Analysts expect TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, TSO3 Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.39. About 9,485 shares traded. TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TSO3 Inc. engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices. The company has market cap of $36.47 million. The company's principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops and sells the STERIZONE 125L+ sterilizer, which is designed for terminal sterilization of heat and moisture sensitive medical devices, and is intended for the reprocessing of general instruments, rigid channel instruments, and single/multi-channel rigid endoscopes, as well as short and long single/multi-channel flexible endoscopes; and STERIZONE CI+ chemical indicator in Canada.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 3.41% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation for 255,150 shares. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc owns 611,344 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has 1.15% invested in the company for 263,431 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cooke & Bieler Lp has invested 1.14% in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 1.39 million shares.

World Fuel Services Corporation, an energy management company, provides energy procurement advisory, supply fulfillment and transaction, and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the aviation, marine, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. It operates through three divisions: Aviation, Marine, and Land. It has a 17.84 P/E ratio. The Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch services; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 421,453 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) has risen 31.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. INT’s profit will be $36.32 million for 16.36 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.