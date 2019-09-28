$-0.04 EPS Expected for Theratechnologies Inc. (TH); Polar Securities Trimmed Its Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stake

Polar Securities Inc decreased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc sold 19,200 shares as Bank Montreal Que (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 180,800 shares with $13.64M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Bank Montreal Que now has $47.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 336,081 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Planning Actively Managed Exchange-Traded Funds; 21/03/2018 – BMO Harris Bank Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 13/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC CDEV.O : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 21/03/2018 – BMO Harris Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%, Effective March 22; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 28/03/2018 – SUPERIOR GOLD INC SGI.V : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2 FROM C$1.8; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 11/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP EDR.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.50 FROM C$3.20

Analysts expect Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Theratechnologies Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 25,266 shares traded. Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Theratechnologies Inc., specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and an enhanced life among HIV patients. The company has market cap of $425.55 million. The Company’s lead product is EGRIFTA, which increases the incidence or progression of diabetic retinopathy in diabetic HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy and excess abdominal fat in the United States and Canada. It currently has negative earnings.

Polar Securities Inc increased Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc stake by 570,000 shares to 2.15M valued at $21.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Flexsteel Inds Inc (NASDAQ:FLXS) stake by 98,041 shares and now owns 261,293 shares. Bank Montreal Que (Call) (NYSE:BMO) was raised too.