$-0.04 EPS Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI); Imac Holdings (IMAC) SI Increased By 966.67%

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 157.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. After having $1.09 EPS previously, South Jersey Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -103.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.40% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 694,513 shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS

Imac Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) had an increase of 966.67% in short interest. IMAC’s SI was 3,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 966.67% from 300 shares previously. With 13,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Imac Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s short sellers to cover IMAC’s short positions. The SI to Imac Holdings Inc’s float is 0.13%. The stock increased 6.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 3,757 shares traded. IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company has market cap of $34.31 million. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. It currently has negative earnings. As of September 17, 2018, it had 11 clinics, including 6 owned and 5 managed clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. South Jersey Industries has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35’s average target is 9.24% above currents $32.04 stock price. South Jersey Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 5 by JP Morgan.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related services and products. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The firm engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial clients on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.