$0.04 EPS Expected for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM); Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Shorts Up By 10.2%

Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. T_SVM’s profit would be $6.63 million giving it 34.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 430,830 shares traded. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SVM News: 16/04/2018 – Silvercorp Reports a Spillage Incident at the Ying Mining District; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS – HENAN FOUND IS WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO CLEAN UP LEAKED TAILINGS IN CHONG-YANG CREEK AND RESTORE FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP-MILLING CAPACITY OF HENAN FOUND ABOUT 25% OVER MINING CAPACITY TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF MILLING OPS TO HAVE MINIMAL OVERALL PRODUCTION IMPACT; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ONLY A SMALL AMOUNT OF TAILINGS WAS LEAKED DOWNSTREAM TO CHONG-YANG CREEK; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $47.0 Million, $0.28 Per Share, for Fiscal 2018; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO PERSONAL INJURY WAS INCURRED FROM LEAKAGE AT YING MINING DISTRICT OPERATED BY CO’S SUBSIDIARY; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ON APRIL 12 LEAKAGE OCCURRED NEAR BOTTOM OF BARRIER WALL PLATES FOR FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL INSIDE NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY

Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) had an increase of 10.2% in short interest. BZH’s SI was 2.00M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.2% from 1.82M shares previously. With 491,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH)’s short sellers to cover BZH’s short positions. The SI to Beazer Homes Usa Inc’s float is 6.61%. The stock increased 4.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 542,403 shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH)

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company has market cap of $901.36 million. The firm holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. It has a 22.67 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $472.94 million. The firm designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.