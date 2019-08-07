$0.04 EPS Expected for Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI); Energy Income Partners Has Boosted Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stake By $24.28 Million

Analysts expect Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8 after the close.RMNI’s profit would be $2.61 million giving it 29.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 38,145 shares traded. Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has declined 28.45% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RMNI News: 24/04/2018 – Rimini Street Launches New Solutions that Further Extend the Life and Value of Enterprise Software as a Foundation for Innovation; 23/04/2018 – SIFLEX Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Application; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 15/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC RMNI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Rimini Street Appoints New South Korea Country Manager; 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 06/03/2018 Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Amerigas Partners LP (APU) stake by 22.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc acquired 809,202 shares as Amerigas Partners LP (APU)’s stock declined 6.05%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 4.43 million shares with $136.79 million value, up from 3.62M last quarter. Amerigas Partners LP now has $3.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 1.02 million shares traded or 71.15% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software services and products for various industries. The company has market cap of $307.87 million. The firm offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) stake by 470,114 shares to 1.09M valued at $60.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) stake by 1.42M shares and now owns 4.34M shares. Equitrans Midstream Corporat was reduced too.