$-0.04 EPS Expected for Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL); Escalade (ESCA) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Analysts expect Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 11.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Pivotal Software, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.61% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 71.10M shares traded or 1348.64% up from the average. Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) has declined 58.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500.

Escalade Inc (ESCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 22 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold stock positions in Escalade Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.95 million shares, down from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Escalade Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 16 New Position: 6.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $144.68 million. The firm makes, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, and Cajun Bowfishing brands; table tennis products under the STIGA, Ping-Pong, and Prince brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brands; play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brands; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brands; darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, and Triumph brands.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 10,565 shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) has declined 12.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated for 443,173 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 424,798 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.65% invested in the company for 495,755 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Northstar Group Inc., a New York-based fund reported 79,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pivotal Software has $2700 highest and $1600 lowest target. $22.60’s average target is 51.88% above currents $14.88 stock price. Pivotal Software had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital maintained Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) on Friday, March 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The Company’s cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry , accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also enables its clients to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs).

