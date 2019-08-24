$-0.04 EPS Expected for Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP); Westport Fuel Systems Inchares (WPRT) Shorts Raised By 16.86%

Westport Fuel Systems Inchares (NASDAQ:WPRT) had an increase of 16.86% in short interest. WPRT’s SI was 701,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.86% from 600,100 shares previously. With 636,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Westport Fuel Systems Inchares (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s short sellers to cover WPRT’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 665,179 shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Rev $67.6M

Among 2 analysts covering Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Westport Innovations has $6 highest and $4 lowest target. $5’s average target is 88.68% above currents $2.65 stock price. Westport Innovations had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $356.01 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Capital Management stated it has 0.09% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Renaissance Limited Co reported 1.37 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Carlson Capital L P owns 1.03M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Lc owns 13,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 73,077 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 367,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) for 50 shares. Inr Advisory Services Limited Liability invested in 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Paradigm Capital Inc reported 0.16% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 25,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $31,015 activity. Shares for $22,200 were bought by Van Valkenburg Richard on Friday, June 14. $2,175 worth of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) was bought by Watza David Lawrence on Wednesday, June 12.