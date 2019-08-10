$0.04 EPS Expected for Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG); Yum Brands (YUM) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Yum Brands Inc (YUM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 293 funds opened new or increased positions, while 316 cut down and sold their holdings in Yum Brands Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 218.50 million shares, down from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Yum Brands Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 275 Increased: 202 New Position: 91.

Analysts expect Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to report $0.04 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. PCYG’s profit would be $794,850 giving it 30.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Park City Group, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 11,875 shares traded. Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has declined 35.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYG News: 07/03/2018 – Nongshim America, Inc. Adopts ReposiTrak® Food Safety Compliance Management Solution; 19/04/2018 – ReposiTrak® Announces Global Expansion Through European Partnership with SerTech Exchange; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Announces Director Nominees for Proxy Contest at Resonant Inc; 06/03/2018 – PARK CITY CAPITAL REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR RESONANT; 01/05/2018 – GRMA Partners with ReposiTrak® to Integrate Audit Management into ReposiTrak’s Compliance Management System; 23/05/2018 – Forbes Chocolate Embraces the Power of the ReposiTrak® Platform to Automate Compliance Management and Reduce Risk; 06/03/2018 – Park City Believes That Resonant May Be Able to Achieve a Better Outcome for Hldrs by Pursuing a Sale of the Co; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Received Notice From Park City of Nomination of 6 Individuals for Election to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park City Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYG); 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Owns 5.2% of the Shrs of Resonant Inc

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $49,088 activity. 2,200 shares valued at $15,108 were bought by FIELDS RANDALL K on Thursday, May 16. $33,980 worth of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was bought by Noll Austin F. Jr..

More notable recent Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Park City Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCYG) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “DA Davidson On Park City Group: ‘The Time For Execution Is Now’ – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) CEO Randy Fields on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park City Group Appoints Former CFO John Merrill as CFO – Business Wire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company has market cap of $98.16 million. The firm offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business on a daily basis and communicate results of activities in a timely manner. It has a 22.45 P/E ratio. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Park City Group, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.84 million shares or 0.58% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 18,450 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 4,968 shares. Citigroup reported 3,612 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri owns 0.15% invested in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) for 173,242 shares. 44,352 were reported by Connors Investor Ser. Pitcairn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Parametric Assoc Ltd holds 14,335 shares. International Grp has 8,493 shares. 37,955 are held by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company holds 1,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) for 11,800 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) or 203,934 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 13,300 shares.

The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.60M shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage

Clenar Muke Llc holds 7.58% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. for 245,309 shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 15.77 million shares or 4.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has 4.98% invested in the company for 4.51 million shares. The -based Marshfield Associates has invested 2.77% in the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,310 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 Per Share – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “KFC Shines, Pizza Hut Finally Rebounds in China – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Plano-based pizza chain set to close hundreds of U.S. stores – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.