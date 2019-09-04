$0.04 EPS Expected for Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG); Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)’s Sentiment Is 1

Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 39 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 39 trimmed and sold stakes in Templeton Global Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 31.85 million shares, down from 33.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Templeton Global Income Fund in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 25 Increased: 27 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to report $0.04 EPS on September, 12 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. PCYG’s profit would be $794,854 giving it 39.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Park City Group, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 85,149 shares traded. Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has declined 35.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYG News: 23/05/2018 – Forbes Chocolate Embraces the Power of the ReposiTrak® Platform to Automate Compliance Management and Reduce Risk; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Will Nominate 6 Director Candidates at Resonant’s Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Park City Believes the Resonant Bd Has Failed to Achieve a Stk Price for the Co That Reflects the True Value of the Company’s Technology; 11/04/2018 – Snak King Adopts ReposiTrak® Food Safety Compliance Management Solution; 14/03/2018 – Thin Air Park City Announces 2018 Festival Line-up; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Comments on Nomination of Directors From Park City Capital LLC; 10/05/2018 – Park City Group 3Q EPS 2c; 04/04/2018 – ReposiTrak® Announces New Global Document Sharing Feature for Compliance Management; 14/03/2018 – Yell-O-Glow Adopts ReposiTrak® Food Safety Compliance Management Solution; 09/05/2018 – Security Properties Acquires Affordable Housing in Park City, UT

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company has market cap of $124.79 million. The firm offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business on a daily basis and communicate results of activities in a timely manner. It has a 28.55 P/E ratio. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $49,088 activity. Noll Austin F. Jr. also bought $33,980 worth of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) on Thursday, May 16. $15,108 worth of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares were bought by FIELDS RANDALL K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Park City Group, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.84 million shares or 0.58% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) for 11,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) for 24,407 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.15% or 173,242 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 30,812 shares. Geode Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 147,451 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B has 0.17% invested in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) for 555,684 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Company owns 13,144 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management owns 18,450 shares. Family holds 18,850 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Moreover, American has 0% invested in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) for 8,493 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 16,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Templeton Global Income Fund for 5.05 million shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 1.36 million shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Windsor Capital Management Llc has 1.39% invested in the company for 468,759 shares. The California-based Evanson Asset Management Llc has invested 1.26% in the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co, a Texas-based fund reported 2.98 million shares.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $816.94 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 42.59 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

