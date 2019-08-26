$0.04 EPS Expected for Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG); Siga Technologies (SIGA) Has 2.14 Sentiment

Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) investors sentiment decreased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 2.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 62 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 29 sold and reduced stock positions in Siga Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 16.91 million shares, up from 16.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Siga Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 28 New Position: 34.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $49,088 activity. 2,200 Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares with value of $15,108 were bought by FIELDS RANDALL K. Noll Austin F. Jr. had bought 5,000 shares worth $33,980 on Thursday, May 16.

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company has market cap of $111.08 million. The firm offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business on a daily basis and communicate results of activities in a timely manner. It has a 25.41 P/E ratio. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Park City Group, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.84 million shares or 0.58% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 13,300 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 160,282 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3,636 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 16,798 shares. 22,319 are held by Pitcairn. Geode Lc has invested 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Parsons Capital Ri accumulated 0.15% or 173,242 shares. Blackrock owns 692,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 203,934 shares. 21,960 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc accumulated 30,812 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) for 4,968 shares.

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $399.04 million. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. It has a 0.94 P/E ratio.

Jet Capital Investors L P holds 3.17% of its portfolio in SIGA Technologies, Inc. for 2.58 million shares. Nantahala Capital Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 16,222 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Jump Trading Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,500 shares.

