$0.04 EPS Expected for Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG); Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shorts Increased By 1.8%

Analysts expect Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to report $0.04 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. PCYG’s profit would be $794,851 giving it 37.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Park City Group, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 34,599 shares traded. Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has declined 35.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYG News: 06/03/2018 – Park City Believes the Resonant Bd Has Failed to Achieve a Stk Price for the Co That Reflects the True Value of the Company’s Technology; 07/03/2018 – Nongshim America, Inc. Adopts ReposiTrak® Food Safety Compliance Management Solution; 03/04/2018 – PARK CITY ENTERED PACT W/ RESONANT TO SETTLE PROXY CONTEST; 22/03/2018 – Southeastern Mills Adopts ReposiTrak® Food Safety Compliance Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Comments on Nomination of Directors From Park City Cap LLC; 25/04/2018 – Kings Food Markets Adopts ReposiTrak® Scan-based Trading Solution; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT INC – SETTLED PROXY CONTEST PREVIOUSLY INITIATED BY PARK CITY CAPITAL WITH RESPECT TO RESONANT’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – QCS Purchasing Endorses ReposiTrak® and Its Food Safety Compliance Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – PARK CITY CAPITAL REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR RESONANT; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Comments on Nomination of Directors From Park City Capital LLC

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) had an increase of 1.8% in short interest. ARRY’s SI was 27.83M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.8% from 27.34 million shares previously. With 5.49M avg volume, 5 days are for Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s short sellers to cover ARRY’s short positions. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA FILES UP TO $125M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company has market cap of $120.42 million. The firm offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business on a daily basis and communicate results of activities in a timely manner. It has a 27.55 P/E ratio. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $49,088 activity. $15,108 worth of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was bought by FIELDS RANDALL K. Noll Austin F. Jr. bought $33,980 worth of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Park City Group, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.84 million shares or 0.58% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gru, New York-based fund reported 8,493 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B & Co Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) for 555,684 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). California State Teachers Retirement has 20,381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,803 shares. Connors Investor Services holds 0.05% or 44,352 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 160,282 shares. Pitcairn Company reported 22,319 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Cwm Ltd Company invested 0% in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Legal And General Grp Plc reported 1,900 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 139,861 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG). Bankshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 39,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 11,700 shares in its portfolio.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.68 billion. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer.

