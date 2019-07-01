$0.04 EPS Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI); Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Sellers Increased By 1.71% Their Shorts

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) had an increase of 1.71% in short interest. GPC’s SI was 3.53 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.71% from 3.47 million shares previously. With 1.19M avg volume, 3 days are for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)’s short sellers to cover GPC’s short positions. The SI to Genuine Parts Company’s float is 2.46%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $103.9. About 209,193 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 77.78% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. MGI’s profit would be $2.48 million giving it 14.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, MoneyGram International, Inc.’s analysts see -166.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 1.79 million shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI); 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $495,050 was made by Sonnemaker Scott on Tuesday, May 7.

Among 4 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Genuine Parts Company shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.06% or 267,554 shares. First City Mgmt Incorporated has 4,925 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Parkside Fincl Financial Bank stated it has 0.12% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Com reported 14,890 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 42,032 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 63,800 shares stake. Bollard Limited Co invested 0.1% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 10,257 shares. Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.12% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Umb Bancshares N A Mo has 79,765 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Fil Ltd owns 19,114 shares. Johnson Fin Group has 2,036 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $15.18 billion. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 19.27 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $146.49 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.