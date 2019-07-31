$-0.04 EPS Expected for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB); Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Shorts Decreased By 1.48%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) had a decrease of 1.48% in short interest. GLO’s SI was 40,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.48% from 40,600 shares previously. With 99,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)’s short sellers to cover GLO’s short positions. It closed at $9.46 lastly. It is down 13.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.0131 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7968. About 136,725 shares traded. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) has risen 69.67% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MTNB News: 26/03/2018 – Matinas BioPharma 2017 Loss/Shr 36c; 16/03/2018 Matinas BioPharma Appoints Jerome D. Jabbour as Chief Executive Officer and Provides Corporate Update; 19/04/2018 – Matinas BioPharma to Present Positive Preclinical Data of MAT2203 at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease; 16/03/2018 – MATINAS BIOPHARMA NAMES JEROME D. JABBOUR AS CEO-PROVIDES CORPO; 07/05/2018 – Matinas BioPharma to Host Quarterly Update Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – Matinas BioPharma Holdings Rises Most in Over a Year; 26/03/2018 – Matinas BioPharma 2017 Loss $15.5M; 16/03/2018 – MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS INC – AS PART OF A PLANNED TRANSITION, ROELOF RONGEN HAS STEPPED DOWN AS CEO AND A MEMBER OF BOARD; 26/03/2018 – MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS INC – BELIEVES THAT CASH ON HAND IS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO SEPTEMBER 2018; 16/03/2018 – Matinas BioPharma: Roelof Rongen Has Stepped Down as CEO, Board Member

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The company has market cap of $304.85 million. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It has a 36.39 P/E ratio. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Another recent and important Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Saba Forces Invesco Tenders – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019.