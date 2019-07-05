$-0.04 EPS Expected for Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR); Fj Capital Management Has Trimmed By $3.23 Million Its Brookline Bancorp Del (BRKL) Stake

Analysts expect Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to report $-0.04 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.71 EPS change or 105.97% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Hi-Crush Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.0423 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3777. About 223,782 shares traded. Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (BRKL) stake by 83.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 230,370 shares as Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (BRKL)’s stock declined 4.44%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 44,630 shares with $643,000 value, down from 275,000 last quarter. Brookline Bancorp Inc Del now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 108,146 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 11.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company has market cap of $240.40 million. The firm offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It has a 3.11 P/E ratio. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) stake by 1.49 million shares to 3.59 million valued at $51.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) stake by 517,454 shares and now owns 909,454 shares. Veritex Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $23.13M for 13.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $193,080 activity. PECK CHARLES H also sold $193,080 worth of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BRKL shares while 44 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 59.63 million shares or 0.12% more from 59.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.01% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) or 640,998 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 226,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 1.48 million shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity holds 0% or 34,694 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% or 457,336 shares. Smithfield holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 295 shares. Hgk Asset Management reported 21,378 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 395,000 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 25 shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated owns 0% invested in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 94,642 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 38,908 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Comm invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Clean Yield invested in 0.02% or 3,700 shares.