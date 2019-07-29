$-0.04 EPS Expected for Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR); Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position

Analysts expect Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.71 EPS change or 105.97% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Hi-Crush Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 25,162 shares traded. Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,130 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc holds 38,967 shares with $10.67M value, down from 40,097 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $115.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $288.67. About 13,753 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Bradford Associates has 18,950 shares for 4.4% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pennsylvania Trust reported 114,319 shares. Foster Motley reported 12,619 shares stake. Partner Invest Management Ltd Partnership has 5,630 shares. Kings Point Mngmt owns 46,186 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Ny has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 73,025 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 560 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. 3,997 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 20,225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tradition Cap Management Limited Com holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 19,307 shares. Dsm Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 660,871 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP owns 430,229 shares. 47,366 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Commerce.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 7,537 shares to 40,622 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 15,456 shares and now owns 274,570 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.06 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Tech increases cash flow by 13 percent to $301M in Q2 – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by Needham. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Public & Private Oil & Gas Companies Scheduled for The Oil & Gas Conference® Represent $158 Billion in Energy Industry Market Capitalization – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hi-Crush Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hi-Crush Inc. Initiates $25 Million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hi-crush Inc (HCR) CEO and Director Robert E. Rasmus Bought $163,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.