$-0.04 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (HEXO); Minerals Technologies (MTX) Has 1.37 Sentiment

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 12.After having $-0.03 EPS previously, HEXO Corp.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 2.35M shares traded. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has risen 34.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.51% the S&P500.

Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 92 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 67 reduced and sold their positions in Minerals Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 32.77 million shares, down from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Minerals Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Minerals Technologies Inc. for 379,562 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 108,500 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.65% invested in the company for 165,500 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.97% in the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P, a California-based fund reported 323,028 shares.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. It has a 10.9 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries.

