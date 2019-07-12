$0.04 EPS Expected for GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP); Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Boosted Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding By $6.53 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 59,894 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 779,028 shares with $85.28 million value, up from 719,134 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $85.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.38 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 290,962 shares to 307,953 valued at $16.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 22,754 shares and now owns 800 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Gru has 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Archon Prns Lc holds 2.88% or 125,000 shares. Natixis invested in 0.19% or 271,854 shares. Sol Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,200 shares. Verus Fincl Prns reported 0.38% stake. 7,268 were reported by Zwj Investment Counsel Inc. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Holderness Co holds 13,222 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Savant Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 4,363 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 15,502 shares. Montag & Caldwell holds 3.35% or 586,127 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Co has invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 4,460 are owned by Montgomery Invest Mgmt. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Thursday, February 28 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, January 23 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28.

